Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $234,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $190.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.