Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

