Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Lyft Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lyft

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.