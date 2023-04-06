Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.
Lyft Price Performance
Insider Activity at Lyft
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
