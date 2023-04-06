Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.53.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

