Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

