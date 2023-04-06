Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.