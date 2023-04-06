Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

