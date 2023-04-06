Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ELP opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

