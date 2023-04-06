Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 734 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Morgan Stanley raised MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

