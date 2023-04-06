Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

