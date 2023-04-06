Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

