Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.
Shares of IFRA opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
