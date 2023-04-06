Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7,080.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,113 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 87.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.