Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,598,000 after acquiring an additional 102,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321,137 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,040,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VMC opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

