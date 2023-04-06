Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321,137 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after buying an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 237,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after buying an additional 114,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE VMC opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.19. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

