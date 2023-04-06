W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $74.47 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.