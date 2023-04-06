WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WEX by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $181.30 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

