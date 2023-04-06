Xponance Inc. Acquires 15,029 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 125,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 170,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.