Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,927 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

