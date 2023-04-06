Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,070 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Shares of GNRC opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $308.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

