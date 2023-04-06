Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,438 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 144.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

