Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,496 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 402,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 2.3 %

TRMB stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

