Xponance Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $243.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.