Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
