Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

