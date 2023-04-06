Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.82. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.