Xponance Inc. Buys 1,770 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,029,000 after acquiring an additional 142,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of KBR opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

