Xponance Inc. Buys 2,475 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $131.25 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.