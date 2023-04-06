Xponance Inc. Buys 3,229 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.14, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $105.94.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

