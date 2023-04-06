Xponance Inc. Buys 3,278 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.