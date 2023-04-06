Xponance Inc. Buys 3,684 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

