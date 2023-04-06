Xponance Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $251.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

