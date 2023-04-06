Xponance Inc. Buys 970 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $262.17 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $349.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

