Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 220,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BURL stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.