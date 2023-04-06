Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $175.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

