Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

