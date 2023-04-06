Xponance Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

LKQ Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

