Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

