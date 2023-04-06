Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

EQT stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

