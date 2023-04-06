Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ACM opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.