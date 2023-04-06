Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.46.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

