Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $57.64 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,015,507. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

