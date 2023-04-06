Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Service Co. International Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

