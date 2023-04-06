Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after acquiring an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

