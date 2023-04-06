Xponance Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 198,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Catalent by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

