Xponance Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,870 shares of company stock worth $17,469,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

