Xponance Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.8 %

RCL stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

