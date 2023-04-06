Xponance Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 53,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $147.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

