Xponance Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

CarMax Trading Down 1.7 %

CarMax Company Profile

Shares of KMX stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

