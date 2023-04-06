Xponance Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
