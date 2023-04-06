Xponance Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

